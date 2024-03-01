Water supply disruption: Residents resort to acquiring water from old wells

JERTIH: Residents of 11 villages in Mukim Keluang near Kampung Raja are making every effort to get clean water due to the water supply disruption that began last Thursday and is expected to last until Jan 21.

Apart from the water supply from the relevant authorities, including Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU), the residents of Taman Mawaddah in Kampung Limbongan near here have resorted to utilising wells that have not been used for 25 years.

Zulkifli Mohammad, a 53-year-old civil servant, said he had to turn to the old well located in his backyard for his family’s daily use during the nearly month-long water supply disruption.

“At first, I sourced water from a static tank that SATU had placed close to my home, but that wasn’t enough because there are many people living here.

“So I spent RM700 on a 600-litre tank and a water pump to fetch water from the well,” he told Bernama today.

Zulkifli said he undertook the cleaning of the 1.5-metre-deep well on Monday, and since Tuesday (Jan 2), his family has been relying on it.

“I am confident that the water from the well is safe because it looks clear and has no odour. I just need to clean the small pieces of wood on the surface of the water,” he added.

According to Zulkifli, in addition to using old wells, some residents in the neighbourhood have decided to build tube wells in their house compound.

Tarmizi Ahmad, 62, a government retiree, said he had to buy several buckets as well as plastic bottles and fill them with water from the static tank provided by SATU.

“I drive my Perodua Viva at least twice a day from my house to the static tank in Taman Mawaddah, which is about a kilometre away, to get water.

“I am grateful to those who provide us with water supply, but if possible, a few more tanks should be placed in strategic spots,” he said.

On Monday, SATU confirmed that the water supply disruption that occurred in 11 villages involving the Bukit Keluang Water Tank in this district was caused by a pipe leak at the bottom of Sungai Besut, near Jambatan Kampung Lampu near here.

It said that a leak in the 600mm-sized pipe would see 2,670 account holders experiencing water supply disruption from Jan 1 to 21 while repair works are carried out by the appointed contractor.

So far, six tanker lorries to deliver water and 49 static tanks are being placed strategically in the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises throughout this unscheduled water supply disruption period.–Bernama