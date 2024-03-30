Water taxi expansion possible with encouraging response - Chow

BUTTERWORTH: Water taxi services can be expanded to Seberang Perai if its implementation on the island receives encouraging support, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

However, Chow said it is subject to the decision of the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) as the project falls under the jurisdiction of the Local Authority (PBT) and not the state government.

“This project is an initiative by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), so the service is only provided on the island.

“However, this project is still at the trial stage and has not yet begun, so we do not have any feedback from users.

“However, if there is proven demand, it may be considered. It depends on the MBSP, which is responsible for Seberang Perai,“ he said after attending the Bubur Lambuk Cooking Programme at Masjid Jamek Pokok Machang, Tasek Gelugor, here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on remarks by Bagan Member of Parliament Lim Guan Eng, who proposed that water taxi services should also be expanded to Seberang Perai due to the heavy traffic congestion in the area.

The media last December reported that the first comprehensive water taxi service in Penang is expected to commence operations in 2024.

State Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, said that the water taxi service is one of the alternative transportation methods and services easily accessible to the public on the island.

The water taxi service is part of the plans outlined in the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) to address traffic congestion issues in the state.