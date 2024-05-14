Malaysian companies embrace global stages

“Nasdaq attracts a wide array of investors and provides a stable base of share ownership, which in turn enhances liquidity. This is crucial for growing companies aiming to attract a broad investor base,” he said.

“The decision to list on Nasdaq was primarily motivated by our desire to access larger capital markets and a diverse pool of global investors, including significant institutional stakeholders,“ stated How who is the founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC.

Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) is at the forefront of Malaysia's sustainable health and wellness sector. The company combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to enhance healthcare solutions, embodying a commitment to environmental stewardship and health innovation. Under the visionary leadership of its founder, Datuk Seri Dr How Kok Choong, ATPC has transitioned from a national industry player to a globally recognised entity.

PETALING JAYA : Nasdaq, recognised as the world's second-largest stock exchange, boasts an equity market capitalisation exceeding US$23 trillion as of December 2023. Many enterprises choose to venture onto such prominent international platforms to unlock substantial global exposure and diversify their investor base, driving growth and innovation.

In an increasingly globalised market, visibility on such a platform not only draws more investors but also significantly boosts a company's profile internationally. This increased visibility is essential for expanding business operations and forging international partnerships.

“As we expand, choosing Nasdaq was a strategic move aligned with our long-term vision for global reach and operational scalability,“ said How.

Following their listing last year, ATPC has not only reinforced its market presence but also established a model for other Malaysian companies considering entry onto international platforms.

“Our strategic initiatives for this year involve venturing into the renewable energy sector while continuing to enhance our existing services, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of both health and environmental stewardship,“ elaborated How. This forward-looking approach reflects a commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The process of listing on Nasdaq required meticulous preparation and strategic planning, involving collaboration with a host of professional advisors, including investment bankers, legal experts, and financial consultants. This ensured alignment with the company’s long-term goals and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

“The journey was rigorous but fulfilling, culminating in a successful IPO that has been instrumental in our global expansion,“ emphasised How.

“When listing on Nasdaq, the regulatory compliance required across different countries is stringent. In our case, adhering to standards such as the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act proved to be particularly costly, requiring extensive legal and accounting resources,” he said, adding that operating across various time zones introduced logistical challenges that necessitated strategic adjustments.

“We had to establish regional offices and expand our local teams, which added to our costs but were essential for seamless operations,” remarked How.

As companies like ATPC capitalise on international platforms such as Nasdaq, they demonstrate the strategic benefits of reaching beyond local exchanges to make a global impact, thereby driving growth and innovation across borders.