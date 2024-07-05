Woman nearly abducted after being punched, dragged by four men

KULAI: A 47-year-old woman was nearly abducted after she was punched and dragged along the road by four unknown men in front of her house in Taman Lagenda Putra here on Sunday (May 5).

Kulai District police chief Supt Tan Seng Lee said the woman’s husband heard his wife’s screams when the incident unfolded in front of their house.

He said the man found his wife with injuries to her lips, hands and feet and lodged a police report at about 9.30 pm that same day.

“Investigations found that the victim was punched and dragged along the road by four unknown assailants, believed to be locals.

“They are believed to have tried to force her into a car but failed,” he said in a statement today, adding that the victims could not identify the car’s registration number.

However, Tan denied that the woman was molested as claimed on Facebook and advised the public to refrain from engaging in speculation that could create panic and threaten public order.

“We are identifying those believed to be involved in the incident and the case is being investigated under Sections 363, 511 and 232 of the Penal Code.

“Those with information regarding the incident are urged to go to the nearest police station or contact investigation officer Insp R. Arun at 013-3332385,” he said.

Earlier, the incident went viral on Facebook, with a clip showing a woman who was injured and allegedly sexually assaulted by one of the four men before they tried to drag her into a waiting car but failed after she screamed for help.