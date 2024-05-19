Public urged to beware of fake health product advertisements

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing health products online, as there is a growing trend of fraudulent advertisements using images of well-known individuals on social media.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the scammers aim to mislead consumers into believing the products are endorsed by these well-known figures.

He said the authorities have received a report from a health expert who is also a social media celebrity, claiming that his image and company name were used without permission to promote a health product believed to be harmful.

“Advertising health products with the intent to mislead and deceive buyers is irresponsible and illegal,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramli advised the public to consult the Ministry of Health before purchasing health products online or through social media.