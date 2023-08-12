Zambry aims to continue “people-centric” foreign policy at Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir is targeting to continue to “people-centre” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) in an effort to publicise the importance of the country’s foreign policy to the local and global community.

Therefore, he hopes that through the significant role of local and international media today, this effort can be intensified and achieve its goal so that the people can better understand it.

“I know that for several years, we seem to be quite distant from the public who sometimes do not know what our duties are, especially in terms of policies.

“The people need to know through the easiest language and usage because they find it difficult to understand diplomatic language. Therefore, we need to approach them so that they know what we are trying to convey.

“With the leadership of our Prime Minister in today’s world to bring the name of Malaysia and gain recognition and respect, we need your support (the media) because you (the media) can help shape the future of our country,“ he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Chief Secretary Datuk Amran Mohamed Zin; President of the National Press Club Datuk Ahiruddin Attan; President of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club Norman Goh; and Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), who also bears the duties and responsibilities as its Chief Executive Officer, Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

A total of 160 media practitioners attended the event.–Bernama