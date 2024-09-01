Zayn Rayyan: Police gathering information before making arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will gather and analyse information from existing intelligence before making any arrest in the murder of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Hussain (pix) said.

The police would arrest a possible suspect if any individual shows a 60 per cent indication of being the murderer based on the intelligence and information gathered, he said at a special media conference in Bukit Aman here today.

He also said that they were trying to home in on the identity of the suspect in the murder and that the ongoing investigations have reached 90 per cent, and involved various forms of investigations, including scientific, forensics and conventional.

Razarudin noted that witnesses who previously provided statements might be called back, including Zayn Rayyan’s family members.

“For now, the motive (of the murder) is very crucial and we don’t know the true motive behind the child’s murder,” he said.

Razarudin said a pathology test would not be done unless there was new information following an arrest.

On assistance received from Interpol, Razarudin said they only received a report from scientific and forensic aspects to aid the investigation.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay was reported to have said yesterday that the police would not stop investigations until new leads are found.

The police have recorded statements from 225 individuals and gathered 248 individual deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples but no positive results were recorded. -Bernama