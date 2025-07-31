KUALA LUMPUR: The government will establish a national single housing agency and introduce a rent-to-own (RTO) model as part of major housing reforms under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP). These measures aim to improve access to affordable housing and ease the cost of living for Malaysians.

The Ministry of Economy outlined these reforms in the newly released 13MP document, highlighting housing as a key priority for public well-being. The plan focuses on increasing sustainable housing supply, expanding financing options, and improving regulatory efficiency.

“A national single housing agency will be established through the rationalisation of existing federal housing agencies, to plan, coordinate and manage the delivery of affordable housing,“ the document stated.

Additionally, a new RTO model will offer a more flexible path to homeownership, while a housing consortium may be formed to manage the scheme sustainably.

The 13MP outlines three core strategies: boosting quality and inclusive housing supply, increasing homeownership among targeted groups, and improving regulatory effectiveness.

Housing planning will be enhanced through governance restructuring, efficient construction methods, and better resource use. Financing schemes will also be adjusted, including tiered interest rates, to help first-time buyers.

To address Malaysia’s ageing population, a long-term financing or rental scheme for senior citizens will be introduced. A Residential Tenancy Act is also proposed to protect tenants and homeowners fairly.

As of March 2025, 179,769 affordable homes have been completed—36% of the 500,000-unit target under the 12MP. Another 312,591 units are under construction.

Under the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme, RM17.86 billion in loans have been approved, benefiting 76,664 borrowers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated the government’s commitment to building one million affordable homes between 2026 and 2035, in collaboration with federal, state, and private sectors.

The People’s Housing Programme (PPR) was rebranded as Residensi Rakyat Programme (PRR) in August 2024, improving design and sustainability features.

A maintenance programme for low- and medium-cost stratified housing has also benefited 150,218 residents across 46,365 units. - Bernama