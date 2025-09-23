13MP to narrow state development gaps with balanced expenditure

GEORGE TOWN: The 13th Malaysia Plan will prioritise narrowing development gaps between states through a more balanced distribution of development expenditure.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated that the federal government will ensure appropriate development allocations for all states to spur regional economic growth.

He explained that addressing inter-regional disparities represents a key improvement area within the 13MP framework approved by Parliament last month.

Amir Hamzah confirmed the government will optimise basic development expenditure to stimulate economic growth across all regions.

New incentive programmes will offer greater benefits to investors who choose less developed regions for sectors crucial to Malaysia’s progress.

The minister shared these details during a press conference following the Post-13MP Engagement Session for the Northern Zone in Bayan Lepas.

Amir Hamzah, who also performs the duties of Economy Minister, emphasised continued focus on six less developed states.

Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu will receive particular attention in development expenditure allocation.

All projects approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan will proceed while new projects will be selected based on data and actual public needs.

This approach aims to ensure planned development becomes more inclusive, balanced and sustainable according to state priorities.

The government will introduce a coordinated incentive package across multiple agencies including MIDA, the Finance Ministry and MDEC.

Amir Hamzah stated the future framework will provide clear direction for investors about Malaysia’s priorities and emphasis areas.

Consolidated incentives will focus on priority locations to narrow existing development gaps while promoting new important industries.

The 13MP operates through four main pillars covering economic diversity, social mobility, public service reform and wellbeing with sustainability.

These pillars receive support from 122 strategies, over 600 initiatives and 162 national key performance indicators.

The comprehensive framework ensures policies consider interconnected development aspects rather than single dimensions.

For the 13MP period, the government has committed RM611 billion in investments including RM430 billion in government development expenditure.

Government-linked companies will provide RM120 billion in financing while public-private partnerships contribute RM61 billion.

Amir Hamzah described the engagement session as both a sharing platform and an implementation process for the five-year development blueprint. – Bernama