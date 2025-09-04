200 Malaysian schools to get CCTV cameras in hostels for student safety

KOTA BHARU: Two hundred schools with hostels under the Ministry of Education will soon receive closed-circuit television cameras through a RM3 million allocation.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad stated that this initiative aims to enhance student safety in school areas, particularly within hostel premises.

The CCTV cameras will be installed in stages according to the specific needs and student population of each school.

“Larger hostels with higher student numbers will be given priority,“ he told reporters after opening the 63rd National Education Management Conference.

Mohd Azam explained that day school management would consult experts regarding CCTV installation in dormitory areas to ensure proper implementation.

“We cannot install them arbitrarily, including in toilets, as we must protect student privacy and comply with existing laws,“ he emphasised.

Beyond CCTV installation, the Ministry of Education is considering increasing the number of hostel wardens based on a proposal from the Malaysian School Principals Council.

“The government and ministry will do their best for student safety, though there are currently no plans to hire retired army or police personnel,“ Mohd Azam added.

He highlighted the importance of teacher wardens who can plan educational activities while overseeing hostel students.

“There is a suggestion that these wardens should teach only four to five hours weekly, dedicating remaining time to hostel supervision,“ he concluded. – Bernama