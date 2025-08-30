50% reduction on PDRM traffic summons in conjunction with National Day, Malaysia Day

PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and MyDigital ID, is offering a 50% discount on traffic summonses through the National Traffic Summons Discount Campaign.

The initiative, launched in conjunction with the 68th National Day and 62nd Malaysia Day celebrations, will run from Aug 31 to Sept 16.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in a statement today, said the campaign not only celebrates the nation’s milestones but also provides direct benefits to the public while promoting the use of the national digital identity system.

“This summons reduction is a symbol of the government’s appreciation to the people and part of efforts to encourage the adoption of MyDigital ID as the foundation for digital transformation of public services,” he said.

The ministry said the initiative offers a faster, safer and more convenient way to settle outstanding traffic summonses, while reducing risks of identity fraud through the secure MyDigital ID system.

Payments can only be made via the MyBayar PDRM application using a MyDigital ID login, making it exclusive to Malaysians.