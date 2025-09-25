662 foreigners detained in immigration raid at Pulau Indah, Klang

KLANG: A total of 662 foreign nationals were arrested during an integrated operation at residential premises in Taman Perindustrian Pulau Indah, Port Klang.

Selangor Immigration Department director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin stated that the raid began at 9.30 pm and involved inspections of 1,132 individuals.

Bangladeshi nationals formed the largest group of detainees, numbering 545 individuals.

Other detainees included 36 from Myanmar, 35 from Pakistan, 24 from Nepal, 10 from India, and nine from Indonesia.

All individuals were arrested for violating sections of the Immigration Act 1959/63, such as overstaying and lacking valid documentation.

The detainees, aged between 16 and 80, were transported to the Selangor Immigration Department headquarters for further processing.

They will subsequently be transferred to the Semenyih Immigration Depot for detention.

Khairrul Aminus emphasised that these operations will continue to identify and deport foreigners who breach immigration laws.

The enforcement actions also target violations under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Authorities additionally raided a third-floor residence suspected of being used for prostitution activities.

That particular premises was found empty, likely because the occupants had been alerted beforehand.

The operation involved immigration units from Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor.

Support was provided by the Selangor Police, the Bukit Aman Air Operation Force, and the General Operations Force. – Bernama