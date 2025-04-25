ALOR SETAR: A total of 85,000 Haj appeals have been submitted this year via Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said.

He said these appeals would be reviewed to fill any vacancies left by pilgrims unable to perform the Haj due to health issues or other unforeseen circumstances.

“Malaysians are eager to fulfil their sacred duty of performing the Haj, and these 85,000 appeals will help fill spots left vacant by those who may withdraw for reasons like illness or other factors,” he told reporters at the Santuni Asnaf Aidilfitri programme held at the Kuala Kedah Parliamentary Community Centre today.

The minister added that the government is still awaiting a decision from the Saudi Arabian authorities on Malaysia’s request for an additional 10,000 Haj quotas this year.

“This request is being made by many countries globally, but I am confident the Saudi government will consider Malaysia’s appeal.

“While I cannot predict when we will get a response, the government will continue to follow up with the Saudi authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said his visit to Kedah was part of the MADANI government’s initiative to improve the well-being of rural communities and the underprivileged.

“I will be visiting pondok religious teachers and providing contributions to support these institutions and their students, who play an important role in Islamic education and outreach.

“Under the Ziarah Al-Falah MADANI initiative, I will also be handing over two newly built homes to asnaf families in Baling, a project under the Bait Al-Falah programme by Yayasan Taqwa,” he added.