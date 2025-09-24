Ahmad Zahid to contact 34 Malaysians in Gaza flotilla mission after drone attacks

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced he will contact all 34 Malaysians participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission tomorrow.

He confirmed the Malaysians were among activists from 44 countries currently moving closer to Gaza while remaining steadfast against significant challenges.

“They were at a location about 750 nautical miles from Gaza, and last night they were attacked by drones.”

“They are indeed prepared to face that, and we hope they remain resilient against any threat from Israel,” he told reporters after officiating the IKONDESA@Putrajaya launching ceremony.

Ahmad Zahid conveyed Malaysia’s full support for the GSF convoy and offered prayers for its mission success during a video call with mission representative Ahmad Musa Al-Nuwayri Kamaruzaman.

“We pray for success and perseverance, strengthen your spirit to continue this task... only 750 nautical miles to reach the destination.”

“This is about humanity, showing Malaysians’ and the government’s concern for Palestinians in Gaza,” Ahmad Zahid stated during the video call shared by his office.

Ahmad Musa reported that GSF participants remained in high spirits despite facing drone attacks, air blasts and suspected chemical assaults believed to be from Israel.

He confirmed that although some participants were traumatised by continuous attacks, they remained determined to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

“Yesterday there was a fairly severe attack, including 12 airstrikes that affected nine ships.”

“Drones also released chemical liquids that caused pain in the faces and eyes of participants and disrupted communication systems.”

“Some walkie-talkies were hacked by playing strange songs to weaken morale, but we are determined to continue this mission,” he affirmed.

The GSF is sailing across the Mediterranean Sea carrying food, medicine and messages of peace with arrival in Gaza waters scheduled for the end of this month.

This historic mission involves more than 1,000 global volunteers including 34 Malaysians across nearly 70 boats aiming to break the siege on Gaza. – Bernama