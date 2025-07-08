AI analysis links drug abuse to serious crimes in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: An AI analysis of 1.2 million criminal cases by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has identified drug abuse as the leading factor behind serious crimes nationwide.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution shared the findings, highlighting three key drug-related offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act as major contributors.

The offences include drug addiction under Section 15(1), possession of small drug quantities under Section 12(2), and repeat drug-related crimes under Section 39C. “The data reveals that individuals involved in Section 15(1) offences are likely to commit 31 other crimes, while those under Section 12(2) are linked to 11 crimes like robbery and extortion,“ Saifuddin said.

He stressed that tackling drug-related crimes is essential to reducing overall crime rates. The AI findings will guide policy improvements, leveraging existing PDRM data for more effective strategies. Additionally, resolving drug issues could ease prison overcrowding, as most inmates are held for drug offences.

The Home Ministry is also training officers in AI tools like ChatGPT and Deepseek to enhance crime analysis. Institutions such as UKM, UiTM, and MIMOS Berhad are supporting this initiative. - Bernama