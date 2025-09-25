Amanah praises Italy and Spain for naval support to Gaza flotilla

KUALA LUMPUR: The deployment of naval ships by the Italian and Spanish governments to support the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza underscores the importance of solidarity with Palestine, transcending racial, religious, and geographical boundaries.

Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said this courageous step shows that, despite the world’s silence and neglect, there are still nations willing to take risks to ensure aid reaches the besieged Palestinian people.

“Amanah expresses support for the Italian and Spanish governments’ decision to send naval ships to assist the flotilla’s humanitarian mission to Gaza following the recent drone attack.”

“Italy and Spain have shown that they are not just engaging in empty rhetoric, they are demonstrating moral courage through tangible action,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad said the humanitarian tragedy in Palestine is a moral test for all of humanity, and therefore, other nations, especially the Islamic world, should not delay or depend on major powers that are clearly more concerned with their own geopolitical interests.

He called on other nations to show the same courage as Italy and Spain, underlining that now is the time to demonstrate a genuine concern for the fate of the Palestinians, rather than just exchanging slogans on conference stages.

“What is worse is that the Arab world, which should be the main shield of the Muslim ummah, continues to rely on the United States, something impossible.”

“Such hopes only weaken themselves, when the future of Palestine demands courage, unity, and stronger action from their fellow Muslims,“ he said.

Mohamad, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, said the Palestinian people have the right to live in peace, with access to food, medicine, and freedom from oppressive blockades.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement earlier today, condemning the latest actions threatening the safety of GSF on Tuesday and urging that safe and unimpeded passage be granted to the participants and vessels of the mission to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid.

It added that Malaysia reaffirms that the GSF, as a peaceful humanitarian mission to deliver aid to Gaza, is legitimate under international law and critically important from a moral standpoint in the face of genocide and famine currently taking place in the Palestinian territories.

The historic GSF mission involves over 1,000 volunteers from across the globe, including 34 Malaysians, sailing with nearly 70 ships across the Mediterranean Sea to deliver food supplies, medicine, and messages of peace, and is scheduled to arrive in Gaza waters at the end of this month. – Bernama