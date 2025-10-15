Anwar defends Khazanah’s RM600 million Carcosa restoration investment

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has defended Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s (Khazanah) RM600 million investment for the restoration of heritage buildings in Kuala Lumpur, including Carcosa Seri Negara, describing them as significant landmarks that embody the nation’s history and identity.

The Finance Minister said the historic buildings are not merely relics of the past but symbols of the Malay Rulers’ heritage and the nation’s journey towards independence.

“There were questions raised about Carcosa — this is the problem when sometimes the opposition doesn’t read. Carcosa is a heritage site. I take pride in our history...I take pride in Carcosa as part of the legacy of the Malay Rulers.

“Kuala Lumpur should be recognised as a city that is modern in its technology and rich in culture. When we begin investing there, it will encourage further investments in the surrounding areas,” he said when addressing the monthly assembly of the Finance Ministry here today.

Anwar announced the investment during the tabling of Budget 2026 last week. - Bernama

-- More to come