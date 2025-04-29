Anwar dismisses claims of unfair PKR elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has rejected allegations that the recent PKR divisional elections were not conducted fairly.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said that any complaints received were reviewed.

“Why do you think it’s not just? Because there’s a complaint, then it’s not just? Very prejudicial.

“Just because somebody complains, it’s not just? No. If there’s a complaint, we take it up. Now international auditors are checking in case there’s any validity. The question should be reasonable and not prejudicial,“ he said after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rumah Belia MADANI and Rumah Mampu Milik Mukim Batu today.

Anwar was asked about allegations that the PKR elections were not conducted fairly and equitably.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Yesterday, Dr Zaliha, who is also PKR Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman, said PKR members have again been advised to lodge complaints regarding misconduct in the party’s 2025 elections through official channels to enable appropriate action to be taken.

She said complaints submitted would be reviewed by the JPP 2025 Objections and Complaints Committee.

Dr Zaliha was commenting on some candidates who had taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the election results.