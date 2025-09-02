Anwar Ibrahim meets Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier in Beijing to boost ties

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continues his working visit to China with high-level meetings in Beijing today.

He will pay a courtesy call on President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People this evening.

This marks their fourth in-person meeting following President Xi’s state visit to Malaysia in April.

Anwar is then scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Premier Li will host a special dinner reception for Anwar at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Malaysian Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad noted this is the only exclusive dinner hosted by China for a foreign leader during this period.

Anwar’s agenda also includes business meetings with JD.com and the China Semiconductor Industry Association.

JD.com is China’s largest e-commerce retailer serving over 580 million customers.

The company operates the country’s largest fulfilment infrastructure enabling 90% of orders to be delivered within one day.

The China Semiconductor Industry Association represents companies and experts in semiconductor manufacturing and development.

Anwar will also attend the Malaysia-China Economic and Business Dialogue with 180 Chinese industry leaders.

His delegation includes Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz is also part of the visiting delegation. – Bernama