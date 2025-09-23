Anwar Ibrahim receives ceremonial welcome in Dili for Timor-Leste state visit

DILI (TIMOR-LESTE): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim commenced his official engagements with a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace this evening.
The historic two-day visit began with a formal ceremony led by President Dr José Ramos-Horta at 4.10 pm local time.
Both national anthems were played as a 19-cannon salute honoured the visiting Malaysian leader.
Anwar then inspected the guard of honour before proceeding to sign the palace’s official Visitor’s Book.
The Prime Minister subsequently held a private four-eye meeting with President Ramos-Horta.
Both leaders are scheduled to address members of the media in a joint press briefing following their discussions.
The Malaysian delegation included Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.
Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin was also present for the ceremonial events.
Anwar’s itinerary includes a Pre-Council Meeting later in the evening.
The Prime Minister will then attend a MADANI Engagement session with the Malaysian diaspora community.
This engagement will also include alumni of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme and the Malaysian Defence Cooperation Programme.
President Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão will co-host an official dinner to conclude the day’s programme.
This visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and Timor-Leste. – Bernama