Anwar Ibrahim receives ceremonial welcome in Dili for Timor-Leste state visit

DILI (TIMOR-LESTE): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim commenced his official engagements with a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace this evening.

The historic two-day visit began with a formal ceremony led by President Dr José Ramos-Horta at 4.10 pm local time.

Both national anthems were played as a 19-cannon salute honoured the visiting Malaysian leader.

Anwar then inspected the guard of honour before proceeding to sign the palace’s official Visitor’s Book.

The Prime Minister subsequently held a private four-eye meeting with President Ramos-Horta.

Both leaders are scheduled to address members of the media in a joint press briefing following their discussions.

The Malaysian delegation included Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin was also present for the ceremonial events.

Anwar’s itinerary includes a Pre-Council Meeting later in the evening.

The Prime Minister will then attend a MADANI Engagement session with the Malaysian diaspora community.

This engagement will also include alumni of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme and the Malaysian Defence Cooperation Programme.

President Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão will co-host an official dinner to conclude the day’s programme.

This visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and Timor-Leste. – Bernama