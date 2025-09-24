Anwar receives Timor-Leste’s highest award, the Grand Collar of the Order

DILI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been honoured with the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the nation’s most prestigious award.

The award recognises his long-standing advocacy and Malaysia’s role in supporting Timor-Leste’s ASEAN aspirations, particularly as Malaysia prepares to assume the ASEAN Chair for 2025.

President Dr José Ramos-Horta conferred the award following Anwar’s delivery of a Presidential Lecture titled “ASEAN & The Role of Timor-Leste” at the Presidential Palace.

Anwar stated, “On behalf of fellow Malaysians, I humbly accept this (award) and express our gratitude to receive your nation’s highest and most prestigious honour.”

The Order of Timor-Leste is awarded to individuals who have provided outstanding service to the nation, with the Grand Collar specifically reserved for heads of state and government.

Past distinguished recipients include the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who was instrumental in strengthening Timor-Leste’s diplomatic standing and development. – Bernama