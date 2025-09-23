Anwar’s Timor-Leste visit highlights enduring ties and ASEAN membership

DILI: Timor-Leste President Dr José Ramos-Horta has described the inaugural visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations.

He recalled Malaysia’s unwavering support during Timor-Leste’s struggle for independence as a foundation for the current relationship.

President Ramos-Horta stated that his talks with Anwar were constructive and focused on future collaboration.

The discussions centred on greater Malaysian investment in agribusiness, tourism, and renewable energy sectors.

Educational opportunities and vocational training programmes for Timorese youth were also key topics during their meeting.

The president announced that Anwar will receive the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the nation’s highest award.

This honour recognises Anwar’s long-standing advocacy and Malaysia’s role in supporting the country’s ASEAN aspirations.

The award ceremony will take place during the second day of the Prime Minister’s official two-day visit.

“This award honours his personal commitment and Malaysia’s pivotal support,” Ramos-Horta said during their joint press briefing at the Presidential Palace.

He added that “Timor-Leste and Malaysia are not just neighbours but partners in building a united and prosperous Southeast Asia.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim noted his long personal friendship with President Ramos-Horta.

He characterised his visit as both an official state occasion and a personal journey rooted in shared history.

Anwar highlighted Malaysia’s consistent support for Timor-Leste both before and after the nation achieved independence.

The Prime Minister stressed several key priorities for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

These priorities include enhancing trade, investment, tourism, education, and defence cooperation.

Anwar specifically welcomed the ongoing involvement of Petronas and other Malaysian private firms in Timor-Leste’s development.

He expressed strong confidence regarding Timor-Leste’s impending accession to the ASEAN community.

“Your accession to ASEAN is only a matter of time,” Anwar told his Timorese counterparts.

He confirmed that “Malaysia looks forward to celebrating Timor-Leste’s membership at the ASEAN Summit in October.”

Timor-Leste will be officially admitted as ASEAN’s 11th member at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur next month. – Bernama