Anwar says student morals are shared responsibility of teachers and parents

PUTRAJAYA: Teachers should not bear sole responsibility for student misconduct incidents according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He identified inherited education system weaknesses as creating flaws through excessive academic focus at moral values’ expense.

Such shortcomings have contributed to school misconduct cases including recent bullying and sexual assault incidents.

Anwar emphasised that bullying issues arise because education prioritises knowledge over values and ethical principles.

He made these remarks during the monthly assembly with Prime Minister’s Department staff today.

The Prime Minister hopes for stronger collaboration among educational institutions, parents, and communities.

This cooperation aims to address weaknesses and nurture both knowledgeable and morally upright generations.

Anwar expressed hope for collective determination to benefit families, society, and the nation.

Police recently confirmed four 17-year-old male students were remanded for allegedly raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Alor Gajah.

The Education Ministry announced comprehensive reforms to strengthen student safety and discipline following the incident.

These reforms include drafting an Anti-Bullying Act under a tribunal system currently under Legal Affairs Division review. – Bernama