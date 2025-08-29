Anwar: Urban Renewal Act to aid all races, not land grabs

AMPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today defended the proposed Urban Renewal Bill (URA), saying it is intended to improve the lives of poor and middle-income families of all races, not to enable land grabs.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the launch of Section 1 of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE), Anwar dismissed claims that the Bill would allow certain groups to seize Malay settlements.

“URA, if you listen to the minister’s explanation yesterday, is not about taking land from one race to give to another. That is false. We will protect the interests of all communities. Development is to help the M40 and B40. Yes, there are many poor Malays, but there are also poor Indian and Chinese families. We must focus on their needs,” he said.

The PM added that the Bill requires 80% agreement from affected residents, but stressed that even those who did not agree would benefit from upgraded housing.

“Some people only speak in theory without seeing reality. I have met families with six children living in a single room, and even cases where two families share one flat. Representatives must go down and see it themselves — only then will their hearts be moved,” he said.

The Urban Renewal Bill went through its second reading in Parliament this week but debate and voting have been deferred to the October sitting, with its third reading now scheduled for Oct 6.

Housing Minister Nga Kor Ming said the consent threshold for redevelopment has been standardised at 80%, with residents’ rights and land status remaining fully protected.