Aquaculture farmers advised to heed flood warnings during monsoon season

SHAH ALAM: Aquaculture farmers nationwide should stay alert to weather updates from the Malaysian Meteorological Department as a precaution before the flood season.

Department of Fisheries Malaysia director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain said all parties must remain prepared for any eventualities, especially industry players on the east coast.

He advised aquaculture farmers involved in fish cage farming in rivers or flood-prone ponds to plan operations carefully and monitor weather conditions closely.

This approach helps prevent or minimise losses during potential flooding events.

Farmers should sell fish that have reached market size immediately rather than keeping them too long.

Adnan explained that mature fish may be swept away along with cages that break or become unmoored during floods.

He urged aquaculture farmers to postpone restocking throughout the monsoon season from November to March.

Farmers should resume restocking only after weather conditions have stabilised.

Adnan spoke after officiating the Selangor edition of the Rasa-Rasa Akuakultur Mega 2025 event.

The fisheries promotion series began in 2022 to expand markets for local aquaculture products.

The two-day event aims to help local products compete with imported goods and strengthen industry competitiveness.

Adnan welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of RM178 million in subsidies and incentives for fishermen under Budget 2026.

The allocation includes RM20 million for Zone B fishermen to upgrade their vessels.

This funding will enable fishermen to operate in larger zones or replace equipment with more resource-friendly tools.

Catch incentives totalling RM160 million will be based on actual landings to encourage fishing activities.

Fishermen will receive monetary incentives when they bring in their catches.

The government’s support aims to further stimulate fishing activities nationwide. – Bernama