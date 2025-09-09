ASEAN among world’s most peaceful regions, says PM Anwar

MELAKA: ASEAN stands as a uniquely peaceful region globally, enabling dynamic growth and significant foreign investment attraction according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He emphasized that ASEAN’s ability to maintain centrality while navigating complex geopolitical challenges demonstrates the power of collective teamwork.

“At the same time, ASEAN has maintained its geopolitical stance by upholding centrality,“ he stated during the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime opening ceremony.

Anwar noted that frequent exchanges among ASEAN leaders reflect the strong bonds of trust within the regional grouping.

The Prime Minister represents Malaysia as the current ASEAN Chair in this important regional gathering.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail attended the meeting alongside other regional delegates.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh also participated in the opening ceremony of the transnational crime meeting.

The event brings together representatives from all ten ASEAN member states to address regional security challenges.

This ministerial meeting focuses on enhancing cooperation against cross-border criminal activities within Southeast Asia.

Regional peace and stability remain fundamental to ASEAN’s continued economic development and prosperity. – Bernama