ASEAN boosts cooperation against transnational crime at Melaka meeting

MELAKA: ASEAN member states are enhancing regional cooperation to combat transnational crime through experience sharing and addressing critical security issues.

The 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime commenced today in Melaka with presentations from member countries on pressing security challenges.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that Malaysia will present on human trafficking while Singapore addresses cybercrime and Vietnam covers refugee issues.

The five-day meeting will focus on updates and reports followed by discussions to finalise a comprehensive action plan on the final day.

ASEAN+3 dialogue partners including China, Japan and South Korea are participating to further strengthen regional cooperation against transnational crime.

Saifuddin emphasised that addressing transnational crime requires collective responsibility beyond the ten ASEAN member states.

Melaka has become the regional security hub as ministers and senior officials gather from September 8 to 12 for the 19th AMMTC and related meetings.

The event aligns with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 under the theme of inclusivity and sustainability.

This gathering reflects Malaysia’s commitment to building a safer and more prosperous ASEAN community through strengthened regional cooperation. – Bernama