ASEAN defence intelligence agencies strengthen cooperation in Kuala Lumpur meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 10 ASEAN defence intelligence agencies have gathered in Kuala Lumpur for a major regional security conference.

The Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation hosted the 2nd ASEAN Military Intelligence Community Leaders Conference and the 22nd ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting over two days.

These meetings carried the theme “Sustainable Intelligence Co-operation for an Inclusive ASEAN” and reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to regional security cooperation.

The conference aimed to develop a more responsive, transparent and resilient regional intelligence network among ASEAN member states.

Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation director-general Lieutenant General Datuk Mohd Razali Alias emphasised Malaysia’s strategic role in advancing regional defence diplomacy.

He stated that the conference reinforced ASEAN’s intelligence cooperation and established foundations for sustained defence diplomacy.

The meetings focused on maintaining regional stability, trust and peace amid 21st-century geopolitical challenges facing Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN Military Intelligence Community Leaders Conference provided a high-level platform for strategic dialogue among intelligence leaders.

Discussions covered both traditional and non-traditional security threats affecting the ASEAN region.

The conference promoted the exchange of critical expertise and best practices among member states’ intelligence agencies.

The ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting served as a technical platform to coordinate intelligence-sharing mechanisms.

Participants focused on joint threat assessments and responses to cross-border security issues during the technical sessions.

Key security concerns addressed included terrorism, organised crime and extremism across ASEAN borders.

The platform enhances intelligence professionalism through proposed joint training programs and shared expertise.

Secure communication frameworks between ASEAN defence intelligence agencies were also discussed and strengthened.

These meetings represent ongoing efforts to create a more integrated and cooperative regional security architecture. – Bernama