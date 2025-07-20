Autogate system disruption at KLIA not due to cyberattack

SEPANG: No evidence of sabotage or cyberattacks was found in the recent disruption of the automatic gate system for foreign visitors, according to Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

He explained that the issue likely arose from a breakdown in data integration between the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs) and an international enforcement agency’s security database. This slowed down cross-checking procedures, leading to delays.

“So far, we have not detected any indication of a cyberattack. Let us carry out a thorough investigation to determine the actual cause,“ he said during a press conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

Mohd Shuhaily confirmed that all affected autogates are now fully operational and apologized for the inconvenience caused. Measures are being taken to prevent future disruptions.

The system failure, which began last Friday and lasted until yesterday evening, caused severe congestion at major entry points, including KLIA Terminals 1 and 2, as well as Johor’s Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB).

To manage the situation, AKPS activated additional manual counters and deployed extra personnel. A Bernama survey at BSI CIQ today showed smooth traffic flow, unlike the previous day’s delays.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh confirmed that the e-gate systems were fully restored by 10 pm yesterday.

Singaporean traveller Narziah Shakor, 55, shared her ordeal, recalling how the disruption forced many to endure hours-long queues. Her son had warned her against travelling to Johor yesterday due to the congestion.

“Alhamdulillah, everything is back to normal today, and the process is smooth. But yesterday was quite bad...many people had to stand for three to four hours,“ she said. - Bernama