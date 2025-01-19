KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a bad-level warning of continuous heavy rain in several areas in Sarawak until tomorrow.

The areas are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

It also issued an alert-level warning of continuous rain until tomorrow in Sri Aman, Sibu (Kanowit and Selangau) and Kapit (Song).

An alert-level warning of continuous rain was also issued for several areas in Johor involving Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru, today.

The public is advised to get the latest weather information through MetMalaysia’s official website, myCuaca mobile application and the department’s official social media pages.

The MetMalaysia hotline 1-300-22-1638 can also be contacted for any further inquiries.