Besut to use amateur radio, walkie-talkies for flood rescue operations

JERTIH: The Besut District Disaster Action Council will utilise amateur radio services and walkie-talkies to maintain communication during floods, particularly in the district’s interior areas.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said cooperation has been established with the Besut Main Amateur Radio Club, which is ready to provide expertise and radio equipment.

“Amateur radio is especially crucial to overcome communication coverage disruptions during the Northeast Monsoon season, especially in the Hulu Besut area,“ he said after the Flood Boat Handling and Rescue Programme at Darau Agro Recreation Park.

He explained that amateur radio equipment can last three to four days even during power outages, enabling authorities to transmit emergency calls for ill residents or cut-off roads.

Wireless amateur radio also helps rescue teams contact victims in flood-hit zones using designated frequency bands for swift rescue operations.

A total of 75 community representatives have been briefed and trained, with some provided with long-range walkie-talkies to face floods expected early next month.

Additionally, 25 fibreglass boats have been prepared for the district while 509 personnel from various agencies will be deployed throughout the monsoon season.

Seven flood hotspots in the district have been identified, including Felda Tenang, Kampung Keruak and Kampung La, where residents will be urged to evacuate early to avoid being stranded. – Bernama