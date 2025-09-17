Blurry CCTV footage hinders identification of attackers of Rafizi’s son

KUALA LUMPUR: Police investigations into the attack on former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son face significant challenges due to unclear CCTV footage.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed difficulties in identifying two suspects involved in the August 13 incident at a Putrajaya shopping mall.

Initial investigations revealed the presence of several individuals at the scene according to available surveillance material.

Mohd Khalid stated that investigators have detected movement believed to have been made by the suspects through the CCTV recordings.

The footage quality remains insufficient for proper identification of the individuals involved in the attack.

Police are still awaiting analysis results from the hospital regarding the liquid substance injected into the parliamentarian’s son.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad had previously requested patience while awaiting the medical report findings on August 25.

The matter remains under investigation and treatment according to official statements from health authorities.

Police have already taken statements from 19 individuals including Rafizi’s family members as part of the ongoing investigation.

The attack targeted Rafizi’s 12-year-old son and continues to be a priority case for law enforcement agencies. – Bernama