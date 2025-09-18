Boy killed by crocodile in Sarawak

KUCHING: A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a crocodile while fishing in a river in Samarahan district, southern Sarawak yesterday.

The victim, identified as Arif Fahmi Aiman, was casting fishing nets from a boat near the riverbank at Kampung Empila, about 30km from Kuching, when he was dragged into the water.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said it received an emergency alert from the public at 8am.

A search and rescue team from the Kota Samarahan station was swiftly deployed to the scene.

“Witnesses at the scene said they saw the boy standing inside a boat near the riverbank.

“He was casting fishing nets into the water.

“Witnesses said they heard the boy screaming before he went missing,” the department said in a statement.

The team combed the river and surrounding banks before finding the boy’s body floating about 10m from where he had disappeared.

“The body has crocodile bite marks,” the department added.

The remains were handed over to police for further action.