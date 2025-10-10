Budget 2026: Govt continues to strengthen halal industry ecosystem - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The halal industry ecosystem will continue to be strengthened with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) expediting halal certificate issuances and the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) continuing to promote halal compliance among companies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said SME Bank is offering financing specifically for halal micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a total fund of RM100 million.

Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Bhd (SJPP) is increasing government guarantees for halal SMEs to RM2 billion compared with RM1 billion previously, he said when tabling Budget 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Anwar also disclosed that the government will develop the Perak Halal Industry Park in Manjung at a cost of RM124 million. – Bernama