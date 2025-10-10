Budget 2026: Malaysia’s hardcore poverty falls to historic low of 0.09%

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s hardcore poverty rate has reached a historic low of 0.09%, equivalent to around 7,000 households nationwide, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

This represents a sharp drop from the previous 0.2% and is measured against the 2022 Food Poverty Line of RM1,198.

Following the 2024 revision of the Food Poverty Line to RM1,236, the remaining hardcore poor are expected to be fully lifted out of poverty by year-end.

Highlighting the importance of social enterprises in empowering vulnerable communities, Anwar said that the government continues to support initiatives that boost income for those in need, in line with the 13th Malaysia Plan’s strategy to strengthen third-sector resilience.

To further bolster social enterprises, the government plans to extend the income tax exemption application period until 2028.

“In addition, RM120 million has been allocated as matching grants for foundations, GLICs, and GLCs working with the government to address urban poverty, homelessness, and support former shelter residents in achieving self-reliance.

“These initiatives show our commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring that no citizen is left behind,” Anwar said.