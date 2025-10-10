Budget 2026: MyDigital ID to reach 15 million users by 2025

PETALING JAYA: The government aims to expand the MyDigital ID initiative to 15 million users by the end of 2025, also covering key sectors such as finance, telecommunications, e-commerce, and healthcare.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said during the tabling of Budget 2026 in Parliament today that the initiative is a key part of Malaysia’s broader digital transformation agenda to enhance service delivery and strengthen data security across both public and private sectors.

He added that to further improve the efficiency of government services, the Malaysia GovTech Unit will be strengthened to develop more in-house digital applications, allowing the government to leverage local expertise while reducing reliance on external vendors.

“These efforts will ensure that government services are not only more efficient and secure, but also people-centric and accessible to all,” Anwar said.

Launched under the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL), the MyDigital ID initiative is designed to provide Malaysians with a secure and verified digital identity that can be used for accessing online government services and private-sector platforms.

It aims to streamline user verification, reduce fraud, and support a trusted digital ecosystem as Malaysia transitions toward a more digital economy.