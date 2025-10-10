Budget 2026 to strengthen national public transport system - Prasarana

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to strengthen the country’s public transport system, as announced under Budget 2026, will benefit the people as a whole, according to Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana).

Welcoming the initiative, Prasarana in a statement today said that the allocation of RM1 billion for the replacement of 26 new train sets for the Kelana Jaya LRT Line was timely, as it was the busiest route in the Klang Valley and served as a vital artery for daily mobility.

“Prasarana also welcomes the government’s support for the Shah Alam LRT Line, which is now in its final stage of readiness before operations, as well as the Johor Bahru–Singapore RTS Link service that is expected to commence by Jan 1, 2027,” the statement said.

According to Prasarana, the allocation for the procurement of 100 special mobility vans for the movement of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) is also in line with its aspiration to provide the best service to all Malaysians.

“In line with the MADANI Government’s aspirations, Prasarana will continue to enhance operational efficiency by focusing on infrastructure improvement, system upgrades, and continuous service enhancement to provide the public with a safer, more comfortable and reliable travel experience,” it said.

Budget 2026, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament today, marks the fourth MADANI Budget, themed ‘Belanjawan Rakyat’ (A Budget for the People).

It is also the first Budget under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), serving as the main foundation for the country’s development plan over the next five years. – Bernama