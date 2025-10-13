BUDI95 expands to Sarawak boat users, e-hailing fuel cap raised to 600 litres

PUTRAJAYA: Eligibility for the BUDI MADANI targeted RON95 petrol subsidy has been expanded to include registered boat users in Sarawak.

The Ministry of Finance also announced that monthly fuel allocation for full-time e-hailing drivers has been increased to 600 litres.

These enhancements aim to ensure the BUDI95 programme benefits more people effectively.

The Sarawak expansion covers over 1,400 registered private boat users based on data from the Sarawak Rivers Board and other state agencies.

For full-time e-hailing drivers, the ministry conducted data cross-checks with the Land Public Transport Agency involving more than 53,900 individuals.

Additionally, over 11,400 new and renewed driving licence holders are now eligible for BUDI95 benefits.

This brings the total number of Malaysians benefiting from the targeted subsidy to more than 16 million.

“The MADANI government remains committed to ensuring the programme is implemented smoothly, transparently, and directly to benefit the people,“ the ministry stated.

The ministry added that it will continue monitoring implementation and making continuous improvements with relevant agencies.

The public can refer to FAQs via the official BUDI MADANI portal or contact the helpline at 1-300-88-9595.

WhatsApp support is available at +603-2631 4595 for additional assistance.

The portal also provides transaction history checks through MyDigital ID to ensure user data security. – Bernama