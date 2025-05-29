PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has not yet considered a Cabinet reshuffle.

He explained that, in principle, Minister of Economy Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who have decided to resign from the Cabinet, are currently on leave and cannot be replaced at this time.

“They are still on leave. We cannot replace ministers who are currently on leave,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department today.

Yesterday, Rafizi and Nik Nazmi announced their resignations from the Cabinet, effective June 17 and July 4, respectively, following their defeats in the 2025 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party polls last week.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi failed to retain their positions as Deputy President and Vice President of PKR, respectively.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement yesterday, announced that Anwar has received letters from the two ministers requesting leave and tendering their resignations from the Cabinet posts.

The statement also confirmed that Anwar has approved their leave requests, and any further decisions will be communicated by the Prime Minister.