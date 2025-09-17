Chemical engineer Allyson Ee crowned Miss International Malaysia 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Allyson Ee triumphed over 11 other contestants to be crowned Miss International Malaysia 2025 (MIM2025).

The 25-year-old chemical engineer from Johor, who took home a cash prize of RM10,000, will represent Malaysia at the Miss International 2025 pageant in Tokyo in November.

Yap Wen Wei from Kelantan was named first runner-up, while the third place was secured by Selangor’s Chua Jian-Vern.

Expressing her gratitude after winning the title, Ee said it would give her the opportunity to showcase Malaysia’s cultural richness and diversity on the world stage.

“I’m so excited to represent Malaysia... I want to show that Malaysia’s culture is rich and vibrant, and the whole world can learn from our unity and diversity.

“I would also like to tell everyone to believe in themselves because that’s where it all starts. No matter how educated you are, no matter how many resources you have, if you don’t believe in yourself, you’re going nowhere. So work on that and always dream big,” she told Bernama after the Miss International Malaysia 2025 Grand Final here yesterday.

Ee, of Malaysian-Filipino descent, said her mixed heritage reflects Malaysia’s identity as a nation that celebrates multiple languages, cultures and traditions, making her even more proud to represent Malaysian women on the international stage.

She also said she quit her job as a chemical engineer to fully focus on the beauty pageant.

“This is definitely a dream-come-true moment for me. And perhaps after the pageant, who knows where life will take me... maybe, I’ll go back to being an engineer, or maybe I’ll continue in pageantry or the entertainment industry. We’ll see,“ she said.

Ee had also competed in the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 contest, where she won the ‘Best in National Costume’ award. - Bernama