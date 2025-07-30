China praises Malaysia’s role in Thai-Cambodian ceasefire deal

KUALA LUMPUR: China commended Malaysia, the ASEAN Chair for 2025, for playing a constructive role in promoting a political solution through the ASEAN way and for mediating a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gua Jiakun on Tuesday said the international community, particularly Malaysia, has played an active role in facilitating the special meeting between Thailand and Cambodia in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on July 28.

He said that reaching a ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand was an important step forward in advancing the peaceful settlement of the conflict, and China commends and welcomes this outcome.

“China supports Malaysia in continuing to play its role as the rotating chair of ASEAN, promoting the settlement of the issue in the ‘ASEAN way’, and backs all efforts conducive to increasing mutual trust and de-escalating the situation.

“As a friend and neighbour of Cambodia and Thailand, China will maintain close communication with all parties, including the two countries, and, based on respecting the will of Cambodia and Thailand, continue to work in our way to play a constructive role in consolidating the ceasefire agreement,” he told a press conference in Beijing.

His remarks were posted on the Chinese Embassy’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

On Monday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai agreed to implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to ease tensions in the disputed border area, following a special meeting held in Putrajaya.

Initiated by Malaysia, the meeting was hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity as ASEAN Chair, and aimed to end the military conflict that had been raging along the Cambodian-Thai border since July 24.

The two Southeast Asian neighbours have long disputed an 817-kilometre stretch of undemarcated border. Tensions have flared since May 28, following a skirmish near the disputed Preah Vihear area that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.

The most recent hostilities began on July 24, with armed clashes reported along Cambodia’s northern border region, causing casualties on both sides. - Bernama