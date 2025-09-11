Civil servants warned to plan carefully before early retirement

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants considering early retirement must ensure they have a strong support plan including a second career, alternative income sources, and financial stability to avoid hardship after leaving government service.

The Public Service Department cautioned that critical factors to consider before making such a decision include debt obligations, family support, and the ability to sustain oneself without relying on social welfare programmes.

PSD Pension Division deputy director Anom Akmar Mohd Omar stated that individuals in their 40s considering early retirement must have a backup plan to avoid financial difficulties that could lead to appeals to reverse retirement or applications for aid programmes.

She explained during a live podcast that civil servants applying for early retirement generally fall into two main age categories with different motivations.

Those in their 40s typically seek early retirement to pursue new careers, further studies, join the private sector or government-linked companies, accept overseas job offers, or continue family businesses.

“Someone who started working at 25 may, by 40, want a career change, skill upgrade, or a new job offer abroad,“ she noted, emphasizing the need for thorough preparation.

Individuals in their 50s nearing the mandatory retirement age of 60 often cite health reasons, family time, or technological adaptation challenges as their motivation for early departure.

She observed that many want to retire alongside their already-retired spouse while others suffer from health issues like knee pain or osteoporosis.

A growing trend involves opting for retirement at 55 as applicants qualify for immediate pension payments upon reaching this age.

The minimum requirements for early retirement include serving more than 10 years and being at least 40 years old according to department guidelines.

Applicants must pass a vetting process by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, undergo regular medical check-ups, and have no integrity issues.

Those declared bankrupt can still apply for early retirement but must first consult with their head of department and obtain clearance from the Department of Insolvency.

A valid bank account remains necessary for pension disbursement to all retiring civil servants regardless of their retirement circumstances.

She urged public servants to be financially literate and evaluate the risks involved before deciding to leave service early.

“Early retirement doesn’t just impact the individual but can affect families and society if not planned properly,“ she concluded during the podcast that attracted thousands of viewers. – Bernama