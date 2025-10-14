Commercial crime cases surge 81.6% with RM3.6 billion losses in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 52,000 commercial crime cases were reported nationwide from January to September this year, involving losses amounting to RM3.6 billion.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail stated that the figure represented an 81.6% increase compared with the corresponding period last year.

Online fraud cases, including love scams and fake investment schemes, accounted for 80% of all reported commercial crime cases during the period.

Statistics from January to September last year recorded more than 47,000 cases with losses amounting to RM2 billion, representing a 94% increase compared with the same period in the previous year.

He added that the government views commercial crime as a serious concern and has tasked the Royal Malaysia Police through its Commercial Crime Investigation Department to lead the National Scam Response Centre.

The National Scam Response Centre brings together expertise from the police, the National Financial Crime Centre, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Since its establishment in 2022 until last September, the National Scam Response Centre has received more than 266,000 calls.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khalid said the Commercial Crime Investigation Department remains committed to combating commercial crime, having arrested nearly 21,000 individuals for various offences from January to September this year.

He added that the department has also conducted more than 14,000 crime prevention activities, including exhibitions, talks, and strategic collaborations with the media.

These activities are continuously implemented to raise public awareness about the threat of commercial crime. – Bernama