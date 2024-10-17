Customs seize smuggled cigarettes worth over RM800,000 at abandoned factory in Taiping

IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) of Perak seized 1.06 million sticks of white cigarettes of various brands, estimated to be worth RM808,562, at an abandoned factory in Changkat Jering, Taiping, on Oct 10.

Its director, Datuk Abdul Ghafar Mohamad, said the department had been conducting surveillance for over a month before executing the raid at around 7.05 pm, during which they discovered various brands of cigarettes in the unlocked abandoned factory.

He noted that the seized cigarettes did not have stamp duty stickers and lacked information regarding the importer, in accordance with the regulations set out under the Customs Duty (Prohibition on Import) Order 2023.

“These white cigarettes are believed to have been smuggled into the country through entry points at ports or waterways in the state of Perak.

“This is the largest seizure of white cigarettes to date in Perak,” he told a press conference today while adding that the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.