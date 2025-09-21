DAP proposes simultaneous GE16 and state polls in Peninsula

SEREMBAN: DAP has proposed holding the 16th General Election simultaneously with state legislative assembly elections across Peninsular Malaysia to ensure better party preparations and significant cost savings.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke stated this proposal aims to create a smoother democratic process and more effective political strategies, particularly for parties within the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

He explained that separate elections in the last general election resulted from several factors including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loke emphasised that state governments under PH should discuss this matter with the Federal Government given the current more stable political situation.

He acknowledged that state assembly dissolution falls under state jurisdiction but stressed the importance of coordination between state and federal levels for national interest.

Loke highlighted international media reports praising Malaysia’s strong economy and political stability under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

He noted that while the Prime Minister holds the power to decide Parliament’s dissolution, parties must prepare thoroughly for elections whenever they occur.

Although Parliament’s term can extend until the end of 2027, several states including Melaka, Johor and Sarawak will reach their term limits earlier around 2026.

The state assemblies of Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to expire in 2028.

Regarding seat allocation within the Unity Government, Loke stated DAP’s clear principle that any seat won by a party should remain with that party.

He explained this principle is well understood by all parties working within the Unity Government framework where they should not contest against each other.

Loke stressed that DAP does not force its partners to continue such cooperation as it ultimately depends on other parties’ stances.

He emphasised DAP’s commitment to making the Unity Government successful and readiness to continue working together in the future. – Bernama