DEEP system expands to all civil service heads from next year for better governance

PUTRAJAYA: The Demerit Performance Evaluation system will expand to all heads of services and departments across every government agency starting next year.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar confirmed this expansion aims to ensure better governance and overall performance improvement throughout the civil service.

The DEEP system initially evaluated chief secretaries in each ministry earlier this year and has already demonstrated significant performance improvements.

Shamsul Azri highlighted four key areas showing progress including more realistic financial management and reduced project management issues through closer monitoring.

He emphasised that DEEP focuses on improving public services rather than punishment during his address at the Symposium on the One-Year Strategic Assessment of the Public Service Reform Agenda 2025.

The system incorporates both demerits for mistakes and remerits for achievements, with international recognition and public praise earning additional points.

Second-quarter assessments already show many projects being well implemented and cases being resolved quickly according to the Chief Secretary.

Malaysia’s competitiveness ranking jumped 11 places to 23rd in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2025, marking the only double-digit improvement globally.

Government efficiency sub-indicators also improved significantly, rising eight positions from 33rd to 25th place.

Shamsul Azri attributed these achievements to ongoing reforms beginning to show effects through collective commitment to the ARPA framework.

An ARPA Monitoring Squad or Flying Squad will conduct on-site assessments of service quality and regulatory compliance to strengthen initiative implementation.

The monitoring squad will be jointly led by the Public Service Department, Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit, Malaysia Productivity Corporation and MADANI Monitoring Unit.

Chief Reform Officers received instructions to accelerate implementation of finalised initiatives under the ARPA framework.

Shamsul Azri stressed the importance of translating brilliant ideas into concrete actions and results that benefit the public. – Bernama