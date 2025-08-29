Don’t wait for free Jalur Gemilang - Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Chairman of the Main Committee for the 2025 National Day and Sabah Day Celebrations, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, today rebuked the attitude of some individuals in the state who are reluctant to buy the Jalur Gemilang, preferring instead to wait for free flags to display them.

He said Malaysians should reflect on their spending priorities, as many are willing to spend freely on personal interests but hesitate when it comes to purchasing something meaningful, such as the national flag.

“It only happens once a year to celebrate National Day. Fly the Jalur Gemilang wholeheartedly without hesitation. Show our patriotism spontaneously without being asked, without being forced to buy,” he told Bernama.

Masidi urged all Malaysians in Sabah to proudly display the Jalur Gemilang throughout the National Month as a symbol of love and loyalty to the nation.

At the same time, he reminded citizens to continue nurturing the unity and peace the country currently enjoys, ensuring that these values are preserved for future generations.

Meanwhile, he invited the public to join in the state-level 2025 National Day celebration at Jalan Tun Fuad Stevens here on the morning of Aug 31.

Various interesting events have been arranged for the event, including Sabah Day in the evening.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman, and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor are scheduled to attend the celebration at 7.30 am. - Bernama