Early health screening reduces chronic disease risks, says minister

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Health has urged the public to prioritise early health screenings as a measure to prevent chronic illnesses.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said that early detection not only helps prevent diseases from progressing but also spares individuals from the financial burden and high treatment costs when illnesses such as cancer reach an advanced stage.

Most patients are taken aback when they learn that their cancer has reached stages three or four, which reduces their chances of full recovery and being cancer-free.

Imagine if a family member had a chronic disease as the whole family would also feel the impact financially, since treatment for such illnesses can be very costly.

He added that breast, colorectal, lung and prostate cancers were among the diseases most commonly detected through health screenings.

Dzulkefly said the large-scale health screening programme, conducted in collaboration with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia and other non-governmental organisations, was one of the ministry’s initiatives to encourage the public to go for early health screenings.

He said the Ministry of Health was also implementing the National Health Screening Initiative, targeting more than one million people nationwide to go to hospitals or clinics for early detection tests.

Dzulkefly said the ministry would also intensify awareness programmes to raise public awareness that chronic diseases, including cancer, can be cured if detected early.

He stressed that screening is very important, and the ministry has carried out many National Health Screening Initiative programmes, which are also a key focus under the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat.

The Bald and Beautiful Day 2025 programme, held at the Elmina Lakeside Mall Sales Gallery, was an initiative by various non-governmental organisations and cancer-related foundations to raise funds.

Dzulkefly was among 267 of the 4,000 participants at the programme who showed their support for cancer patients by voluntarily shaving their heads. – Bernama