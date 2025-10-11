Early influenza treatment crucial to prevent severe complications - MOH

PUTRAJAYA: Early treatment is crucial to prevent severe complications from influenza, particularly for high-risk groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic conditions.

The Health Ministry advises the public to remain vigilant especially during periods of increased influenza cases.

While influenza typically resolves without specific treatment, individuals experiencing symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, or fatigue should seek medical attention promptly.

This is especially important for those in vulnerable groups such as children and individuals at high risk.

The public is encouraged to maintain good hygiene practices including regular handwashing and proper cough etiquette.

People should avoid crowded areas when symptomatic and wear a mask if exhibiting respiratory symptoms to prevent the spread of infection.

MOH will continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate measures to curb the spread of influenza.

Regarding the four-year-old boy from Samarahan, Sarawak, who died on October 8 at the Sarawak General Hospital, the ministry said preliminary investigations revealed the cause of death to be encephalitis.

Encephalitis can be triggered by various types of viruses according to the ministry’s findings.

Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of Influenza A in the child’s case.

Further investigations by the Sarawak State Health Department are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

Initial findings show that the child developed a high fever on October 5 and sought treatment at a private clinic the following day.

On the way home from the clinic, the child suffered a seizure and was rushed to the hospital for emergency care.

Given the severity of the situation, the child was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit where he tragically passed away two days later.

MOH extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family according to the statement. – Bernama