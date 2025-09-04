East Coast dedicated TVET institution proposed for Budget 2026 consideration

PUTRAJAYA: The government is considering a proposal to establish a dedicated Technical and Vocational Education and Training institution specifically for the East Coast region under Budget 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated this initiative aims to align with the East Coast ecosystem and boost youth participation in the maritime sector.

He emphasised that fishermen should evolve beyond small-scale operations to become deep-sea fishermen and marine industry entrepreneurs.

Ahmad Zahid revealed that the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has received 60 high-impact proposals from various stakeholders for Budget 2026 consideration.

These proposals have been reviewed by the ministry’s top management and will be presented to the Finance Ministry ahead of the budget tabling on October 10.

The ministry’s priorities include good governance for faster service delivery and strengthening the digital economy in rural areas.

Other focus areas encompass promoting rural entrepreneurship, supporting micro, small and medium enterprises, and developing the green economy.

Improving quality of life through employment, education, health, and social well-being initiatives also forms part of their budgetary considerations.

Basic amenities for the Orang Asli community will receive attention through home upgrades, road improvements, and modern business premises development.

Rural infrastructure will be enhanced by replacing old street lights with energy-saving solar-powered LED lamps.

Five regional development authorities are being reoriented to focus on socio-economic development in their respective regions.

These authorities include PERDA, KEDA, KETENGAH, and KESEDAR, covering various states across Malaysia.

The ministry was allocated RM11.96 billion under Budget 2025, with RM7.49 billion dedicated to development expenditure.

Development expenditure performance reached RM4.21 billion or 56.2% as of August 2025, exceeding the national average of 54.1%.

Operating expenditure stood at RM2.54 billion or 56.9% during the same period, demonstrating efficient budget utilisation.

Separately, Ahmad Zahid confirmed he has not yet received an appeal letter from former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin regarding his dismissal from UMNO.

Khairy was expelled from UMNO in 2023 and had reportedly considered returning to the party following an offer from UMNO Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh. – Bernama